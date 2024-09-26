Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:AINC opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27. Ashford has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $9.50.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ashford Inc. (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.25% of Ashford worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
