ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Short Interest Update

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 73.2% from the August 31st total of 646,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

ASML Trading Up 0.5 %

ASML opened at $818.18 on Thursday. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $860.62 and its 200 day moving average is $936.22.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $1.8732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 20.9% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in ASML by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532 shares during the period. KP Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ASML in the second quarter worth about $497,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

