ASOS (LON:ASC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $366.81

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 366.81 ($4.91) and traded as high as GBX 436 ($5.84). ASOS shares last traded at GBX 433.20 ($5.80), with a volume of 144,338 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASC. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.56) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of ASOS to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 300 ($4.02) to GBX 290 ($3.88) in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 417.50 ($5.59).

The firm has a market cap of £515.98 million, a P/E ratio of -217.69, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 381.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 366.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.84.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

