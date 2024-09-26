AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,735 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMK. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 8.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 6,360.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMK opened at $35.24 on Thursday. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.74.

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $198.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.28 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel.

