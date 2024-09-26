Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.48

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.48 and traded as low as $30.32. Associated British Foods shares last traded at $30.32, with a volume of 22,733 shares traded.

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Associated British Foods

(Get Free Report)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.