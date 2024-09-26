Assura (LON:AGR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.37

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.37 ($0.55) and traded as high as GBX 42.08 ($0.56). Assura shares last traded at GBX 41.82 ($0.56), with a volume of 7,511,442 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGR. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 51 ($0.68) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,182.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 41.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 41.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a GBX 0.84 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30,000.00%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 223,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.56), for a total value of £93,884.28 ($125,715.43). Insiders own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

