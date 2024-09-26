Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the August 31st total of 11,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Astrotech Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ASTC opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09. Astrotech has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The company has a market cap of $13.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.15.
About Astrotech
