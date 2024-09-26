ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Down 38.5% in September

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance

Shares of AACG stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.65.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 33.80% and a negative net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $7.12 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

Further Reading

