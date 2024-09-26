Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Short Interest Up 66.2% in September

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 66.2% from the August 31st total of 992,900 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 714,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athira Pharma

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Athira Pharma by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after buying an additional 605,686 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 281.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 549,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 405,793 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Athira Pharma by 84.1% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 497,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 227,278 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 25.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 111,759 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new stake in Athira Pharma during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATHA. JMP Securities downgraded Athira Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho cut shares of Athira Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw lowered shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Athira Pharma Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATHA opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43. Athira Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.90.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.

