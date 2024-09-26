Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the August 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLCL opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $22.88. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $24.32.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.3828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%.

About Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”​) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

