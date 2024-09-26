Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the August 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATLCZ opened at $25.25 on Thursday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.95.

Get Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 alerts:

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.5781 dividend. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.