Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Shares Gap Down to $22.71

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.71, but opened at $22.17. Atlas Energy Solutions shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 76,114 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AESI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Down 5.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average of $21.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $287.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.55 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $166,620.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 943,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,338,082.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard bought 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.68 per share, with a total value of $70,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,503,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,669,310.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $166,620.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 943,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,338,082.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,713 shares of company stock valued at $510,403 in the last three months. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AESI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 313.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 328.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

