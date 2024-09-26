Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.96

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.96 and last traded at $37.60, with a volume of 17890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATMU

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.02.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 187.12%. The firm had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Atmus Filtration Technologies news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.56 per share, for a total transaction of $260,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,539.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.56 per share, for a total transaction of $260,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,539.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty bought 5,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $200,035.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,964.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATMU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 685,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after buying an additional 55,291 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,946,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 828,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 60,714 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,764,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.