Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Short Interest Down 45.5% in September

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the August 31st total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Atos stock opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28. Atos has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.48.

About Atos

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms.

