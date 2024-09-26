ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Trading Up 9.1%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.39. 717,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 982,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of -0.18.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). ATRenew had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $519.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
