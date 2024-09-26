ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Trading Up 9.1%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.39. 717,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 982,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

ATRenew Trading Up 9.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of -0.18.

Get ATRenew alerts:

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). ATRenew had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $519.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ATRenew Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew in the second quarter valued at $3,328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ATRenew by 26.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 115,853 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of ATRenew by 231.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 134,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of ATRenew by 30.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.