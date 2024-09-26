Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Auckland International Airport Price Performance

AUKNY stock remained flat at $21.41 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 507. Auckland International Airport has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32.

Get Auckland International Airport alerts:

Auckland International Airport Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0302 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Auckland International Airport’s payout ratio is presently 60.72%.

About Auckland International Airport

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment provides services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auckland International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auckland International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.