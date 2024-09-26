Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Short Interest Up 84.7% in September

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,100 shares, an increase of 84.7% from the August 31st total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 17.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Auddia Trading Down 6.1 %

AUUD opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. Auddia has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather.

