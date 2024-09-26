Augean (LON:AUG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $371.00

Augean plc (LON:AUG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 371 ($4.97) and traded as high as GBX 371 ($4.97). Augean shares last traded at GBX 371 ($4.97), with a volume of 20,871 shares trading hands.
Augean Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of £389.45 million and a P/E ratio of 26.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 371 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 371.
Augean Company Profile
Augean plc engages in the waste management business in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Treatment & Disposal and Augean North Sea Services. The Treatment & Disposal segment provides waste remediation, management, treatment, and disposal services. The Augean North Sea Services segment offers waste management and processing services to the oil and gas operators.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Augean
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Augean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.