Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in September

Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Aura Minerals Price Performance
OTCMKTS ORAAF opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03. Aura Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $12.10.
About Aura Minerals
