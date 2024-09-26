Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in September

Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aura Minerals Price Performance

OTCMKTS ORAAF opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03. Aura Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

About Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

