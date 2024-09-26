Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $6.04. 3,509,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 8,645,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.
The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30.
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01.
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
