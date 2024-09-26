Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $6.04. 3,509,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 8,645,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 176,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

