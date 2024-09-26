Aurrigo International (LON:AURR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Aurrigo International (LON:AURR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.21) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 112.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Aurrigo International Stock Up 3.6 %
LON:AURR traded up GBX 2.69 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 77.69 ($1.04). 4,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,323. Aurrigo International has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.94) and a one year high of GBX 174 ($2.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 76.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 89.23. The company has a market cap of £35.62 million and a PE ratio of -863.22.
About Aurrigo International
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aurrigo International
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Aurrigo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurrigo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.