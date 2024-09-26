Aurrigo International (LON:AURR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Aurrigo International (LON:AURR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.21) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 112.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Aurrigo International Stock Up 3.6 %

LON:AURR traded up GBX 2.69 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 77.69 ($1.04). 4,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,323. Aurrigo International has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.94) and a one year high of GBX 174 ($2.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 76.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 89.23. The company has a market cap of £35.62 million and a PE ratio of -863.22.

Get Aurrigo International alerts:

About Aurrigo International

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Aurrigo International plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies OEM products and autonomous vehicles to the automotive, aviation, and transport industries in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various range of components and systems, including electronic control units, wiring harness systems, interior and exterior parts, and safety critical systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurrigo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurrigo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.