Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX) Shares Up 1.6%

Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.61. 73,841 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,881,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Autonomix Medical in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.40 price target on the stock.
Autonomix Medical Trading Up 1.0 %
Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autonomix Medical, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Autonomix Medical Company Profile
Autonomix Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals.
