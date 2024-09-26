Avante (CVE:XX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.71

Avante Corp. (CVE:XX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.71 and traded as high as C$0.81. Avante shares last traded at C$0.81, with a volume of 6,000 shares changing hands.

Avante Stock Up 5.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.78.

Avante (CVE:XX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.26 million during the quarter. Avante had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avante Corp. will post 0.0046859 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avante Company Profile

Avante Corp. develops security technologies, products, and solutions in Canada, the United States, Israel, Egypt, Italy, Kuwait, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides system design, sales, installations, and monitoring services, including alarm response and patrols, personal protection, house staff training, and secure transportation.

