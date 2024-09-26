Avantor’s (AVTR) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AVTR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Avantor stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.17. 420,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,537,292. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.32. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,372.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Avantor by 2,003.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 1,830.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 203,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 5,773.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

