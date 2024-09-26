Avation (LON:AVAP) PT Lowered to GBX 255 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Avation (LON:AVAP – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 280 ($3.75) to GBX 255 ($3.41) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 88.89% from the company’s current price.
Avation Stock Down 0.4 %
LON:AVAP traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 135 ($1.81). The stock had a trading volume of 858,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,099. The company has a market cap of £95.69 million, a PE ratio of -2,250.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 131.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 127.36. Avation has a 1-year low of GBX 78.88 ($1.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 155 ($2.08). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.27.
About Avation
