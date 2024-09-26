Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Aviat Networks worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Aviat Networks by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 67,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 84.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVNW shares. StockNews.com cut Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, September 13th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Aviat Networks Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.81. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aviat Networks Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

