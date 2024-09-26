Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Stock Position Boosted by EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd

EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Avient makes up 2.7% of EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Avient were worth $8,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,368,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,035,000 after acquiring an additional 34,399 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Avient by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,128,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Avient by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,818,000 after buying an additional 149,283 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 5.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,662,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,169,000 after buying an additional 82,010 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Avient by 28.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,470,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,813,000 after buying an additional 328,773 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVNT opened at $49.37 on Thursday. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $27.73 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.57%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

