Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM) Senior Officer Sells C$39,750.00 in Stock

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Trevitt Jennifer sold 25,000 shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total value of C$39,750.00.
Trevitt Jennifer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 31st, Trevitt Jennifer sold 6,000 shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.42, for a total transaction of C$8,520.00.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance
ASM traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, reaching C$1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 199,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,684. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.22. The company has a market cap of C$218.86 million, a P/E ratio of 163.00 and a beta of 2.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.57 and a 12-month high of C$1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.
