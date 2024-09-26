Axa S.A. Acquires 54,363 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,363 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $64,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $143.96 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $263.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Chevron’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.