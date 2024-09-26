Axa S.A. Buys 53,976 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Axa S.A. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 53,976 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $41,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.24.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CNI stock opened at $115.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.08%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

