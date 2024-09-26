Axa S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 1.21% of Novanta worth $70,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in Novanta by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 3,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Novanta by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $294,794.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,398,296.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $294,794.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at $19,398,296.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total value of $174,672.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,488.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,591,881. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Novanta from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $173.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.82 and a beta of 1.29. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.20 and a twelve month high of $187.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $235.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.63 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

