Axa S.A. Has $39.18 Million Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Axa S.A. lifted its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 331,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,013 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $39,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 0.5% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 3.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Allegion by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Allegion by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Allegion by 3.3% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $143.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $146.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $965.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.63 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 15.08%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

