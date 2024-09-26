Axa S.A. Has $40.23 Million Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Axa S.A. decreased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.12% of Extra Space Storage worth $40,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 382.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,297,000 after buying an additional 15,295 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,602,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,072,000 after acquiring an additional 31,331 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 17.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $181.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $184.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.51. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total transaction of $350,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,758.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $350,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,758.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,757. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.93.

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

