Axa S.A. Has $42.40 Million Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.34% of Aspen Technology worth $42,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 2,600.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 313.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 65.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Stock Down 2.1 %

Aspen Technology stock opened at $228.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -519.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.26 and a 12-month high of $240.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $342.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.10 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aspen Technology

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Technology

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total value of $219,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.