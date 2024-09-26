Axa S.A. Has $54.55 Million Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,142 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of The Cigna Group worth $54,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 777 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.79.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,264.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 1.2 %

CI opened at $348.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $97.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $347.76 and its 200-day moving average is $345.26. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

