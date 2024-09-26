Axa S.A. Has $63.24 Million Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Axa S.A. lessened its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 889,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,164 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $63,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 12,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 406.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $5,964,792.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,109,359.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $5,964,792.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,109,359.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $201,875.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Trading Down 1.4 %

SCI opened at $78.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $81.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.04 and a 200-day moving average of $73.41.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on SCI

About Service Co. International

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.