Axa S.A. Has $95.44 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Axa S.A. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $95,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 397,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,958,000 after buying an additional 29,691 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $1,999,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.50.

DE opened at $406.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.38. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $417.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $112.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

