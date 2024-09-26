Axa S.A. Increases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $46,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,142.81 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,114.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,072.87. The stock has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,144.06.

View Our Latest Report on O’Reilly Automotive

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.