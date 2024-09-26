Axa S.A. Lowers Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Axa S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,002,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 373,433 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.17% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $92,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.82.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,138 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $65.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.71. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

