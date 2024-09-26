Axa S.A. Purchases 18,423 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Axa S.A. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 432,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,423 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $74,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $3,017,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 115,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,861,000 after acquiring an additional 19,175 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.60.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $221.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.98 and a 200-day moving average of $184.59. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $221.85. The company has a market cap of $203.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

