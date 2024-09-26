Axa S.A. Sells 17,618 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,618 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.40% of CyberArk Software worth $45,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 29.3% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $48,605,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,741,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $283.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.64 and a 200 day moving average of $258.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -443.33 and a beta of 1.11. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $152.03 and a fifty-two week high of $293.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.92.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

See Also

