Axa S.A. Sells 26,406 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Axa S.A. lowered its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,406 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $72,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XYL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Xylem by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 1,185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem stock opened at $133.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.35 and a 200-day moving average of $134.33. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $146.08.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.54.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

