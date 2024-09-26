Axa S.A. Sells 35,711 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,365,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 35,711 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.56% of Trimble worth $76,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 303.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 96.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Trimble from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $59.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day moving average of $57.36. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $65.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $870.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

