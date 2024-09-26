Axa S.A. Sells 602,380 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Axa S.A. cut its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 602,380 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $47,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,895,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 13,853 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 66.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $726,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,557,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,212,000 after acquiring an additional 192,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.84.

BMRN stock opened at $69.02 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.75 and a 1 year high of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.02.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $712.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.51 million. Research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

