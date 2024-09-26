Axa S.A. Sells 8,229 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,767 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,229 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $78,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in ANSYS in the first quarter worth about $128,089,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,922,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 325,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,936,000 after buying an additional 220,200 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter worth $72,797,000. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $53,647,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $319.38 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 64.13, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

