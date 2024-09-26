AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHYGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the August 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AXA Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of AXA stock traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $39.52. 45,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,187. AXA has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AXA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

View Our Latest Report on AXAHY

About AXA

(Get Free Report)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.