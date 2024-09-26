AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Update

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the August 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AXA Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of AXA stock traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $39.52. 45,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,187. AXA has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AXA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

