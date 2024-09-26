Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $728,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,801,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACLS shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

ACLS stock opened at $101.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.05. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.77 and a 12-month high of $170.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $256.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $669,338.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,892.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.