AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,583,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 213,559 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 3.05% of AXIS Capital worth $182,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 80.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 45.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 32.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 61,675.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $78.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $80.50.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.41. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

