Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Sets New 52-Week High at $397.93

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $397.93 and last traded at $396.87, with a volume of 23501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $395.26.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXON. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.38.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $352.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 115.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 25,811 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.84, for a total transaction of $9,287,830.24. Following the transaction, the president now owns 228,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,103,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,015,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,052,771.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 25,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.84, for a total value of $9,287,830.24. Following the transaction, the president now owns 228,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,103,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,981 shares of company stock valued at $115,662,734 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXON. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $931,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,013 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $1,409,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

