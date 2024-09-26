Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.57.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday, August 5th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXNX
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axonics
Axonics Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Axonics stock opened at $69.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.50 and a beta of 0.81. Axonics has a 12-month low of $48.30 and a 12-month high of $69.68.
Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.83 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. Axonics’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axonics will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Axonics Company Profile
Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Axonics
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.