Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.57.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter worth $15,080,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the second quarter valued at $1,008,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the second quarter valued at about $1,698,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 26.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 33,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the second quarter worth about $1,208,000. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $69.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.50 and a beta of 0.81. Axonics has a 12-month low of $48.30 and a 12-month high of $69.68.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.83 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. Axonics’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axonics will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

